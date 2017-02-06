$2K worth of Marine gear stolen from car in Burton

A thief stole about $2,000 worth of Marine Corps gear from a man’s car in Burton early Sunday morning.
The man last saw the gear in the back seat of his car around 1 a.m. on Sunday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. When he was leaving the Wintergreen Drive home where he had stayed the night at a friend’s he noticed his car was unlocked and his bag of gear was gone around 8:30 a.m., according to the report.
The bag of gear included uniform clothing, a helmet, a sleeping pad and other miscellaneous standard issue items, Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said Monday afternoon. No weapons, ammunition or tactical gear were stolen.
The man said he couldn’t remember if he locked the car before he went inside earlier that morning, according to the report.
