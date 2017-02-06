Want to get involved in Beaufort’s recently merged nonprofit organization? Here’s how

A recently merged Beaufort nonprofit organization will offer volunteer training starting this month.
Hopeful Horizons was formed by the merger of Hope Haven of the Lowcountry and Citizens Opposed to Domestic Abuse. The new organization serves victims of child abuse, domestic violence and rape.
Because of the confidentiality of the shelter, potential volunteers need to get the training location from volunteer coordinator C.J. Akins. Those interested in volunteering should call Akins at 843-524-2256 or email hope9@hopehavenlc.org.
Initial volunteer training will be from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Feb. 18, and from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Feb. 20-23
Additional training for specific volunteer opportunities will be as follows:
▪ Child advocate, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Feb. 23
▪ Crisis hotline/shelter advocate,9 a.m.-1 p.m., Feb. 24,
▪ Hospital/on-call advocate, 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m., Feb. 27-28
Community education volunteer training will be held at a later date.
