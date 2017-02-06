Beaufort News

February 6, 2017 8:59 AM

Port Royal recognizes longtime town employee as she retires

A longtime town of Port Royal employee was recognized as she retired last week.

Town clerk Tanya Payne retired last week after 25 years with the town. She began as a utility clerk in 1992 and became town clerk in 1998.

Town Council passed a resolution Thursday recognizing Payne’s work as leaving an “indelible mark on her co-workers and created a positive image of the Town to the public.”

“She has served with compassion, commitment, and humility,” the resolution read. “Her commitment and dedication will be missed, and we hope to continue to serve our citizens as well as Tanya did during her time with the Town of Port Royal.”

