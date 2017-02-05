You can’t just bite people when they park where you don’t want them to

A cat decided to show a Burton man how it felt about his arrival when he was visiting a Laurel Bay residence Friday morning.
The man was getting out of his vehicle at an Edward Court home when the cat attacked him, biting and scratching the man’s right hand and also sinking its teeth into his calf, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. After inflicting a few wounds, the cat ran off.
The cat might have been a stray or feral cat, the man told deputies. One or both of the cat’s ears had been clipped, a common practice after a cat has been spayed or neutered and then released back into the wild.
After getting his injuries checked out at a hospital, the man was told to contact the Sheriff’s Office and file a report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
