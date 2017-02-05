Ridgeland fire costs a man his home

A Tillman Road fire cost a Ridgeland man his home on Friday.
The man was home at the time the fire started, but wasn’t injured, Jasper County Fire-Rescue public information officer Garrett Lucas said Sunday.
The fire started in the living room of the single-story home shortly before 4 a.m., Lucas said. The fire was under control after firefighters worked on it for about 45 minutes, but they continued working there until about 7:30 a.m., he said.
About 75 percent of the home sustained fire damage and the rest of it took heavy water, heat and smoke damage, Lucas said. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but it is believed to be accidental.
The resident is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross, according to a news release from the organization. He was aided with temporary housing, food, clothing and some personal hygiene items. The Red Cross also helped him connect with organizations who can help him with long-term recovery, according to the release.
To support local efforts made by the American Red Cross, call 843-764-2323 or visit RedCross.org/lowcountrysc.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
