Sheriff’s office searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ Dale man

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a Dale man wanted on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a Friday news release.
Shyheim Tyrec Drayton should be considered armed and dangerous and is described as 6’2” tall and weighing 180 lbs., the sheriff’s office reported.
The department asks that those with any information regarding Drayton please contact Investigator Disbrow at 843-255-3407 or BCSO Dispatch at 843-524-2777
To report a crime, can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372) or text the word TIPSC with a message to CRIMES (274637).
