Two Beaufort High students face robbery charges in alleged bathroom attack

Two Beaufort High School students were arrested Thursday after they allegedly pinned another student to the floor and robbed him in a school bathroom, according to a Beaufort Police Department report.
The two male juveniles, ages 14 and 16, took money from another male student’s pocket at about 2:30 p.m., the report said. The victim was 17, police said.
Both juveniles accused in the case were petitioned to family court on charges of strong armed robbery, police said.
This story will be updated.
