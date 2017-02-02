Beaufort armed robbery suspect arrested, getaway driver at-large

An 18-year old Beaufort man has been charged in connection with a January armed robbery at the Robert Smalls Parkway Zaxby’s, according to a Beaufort Police Department news release.
Nicholas Jenkins was arrested on Thursday afternoon and charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. He is awaiting a bond hearing.
Jenkins was allegedly armed with a rifle when he entered the restaurant with his face partially covered shortly after 11 p.m. Jan. 22, according to the report. When he was told the manager wasn’t there, he left without taking any money.
Police believe there is at least one other suspect involved who drove Jenkins away afterward, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information can call Inv. Charles Raley at 843-322-7914.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
