Birthday wish leads to Burton couple’s arrest on domestic violence charges

A Burton couple faces felony charges after an argument that began over a birthday wish Wednesday morning took a violent turn.
Angela Nelson, 47, and Michael Trevithick, 49, face charges of first degree domestic violence, according to Beaufort County Detention Center records. Both remain detained on a $5,000 bond.
The man and woman began their two-day argument over a birthday wish on social media and accusations of cheating, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. Both parties had been drinking, Nelson told deputies according to the report.
Nelson allegedly refused to lower the volume of her music when Trevithick was getting into bed just after midnight Wednesday in their Woodlands Mobile Home Park home on Island Tank Road, according to the report. She then allegedly took a pocket knife from her purse, threatened to kill Trevithick with it and brought the knife to bed.
Trevithick took a handgun from beneath his pillow and laid it on his chest for protection, he told deputies. Nelson allegedly hit him in the face and he pointed the gun at her, the report said. She then called 911.
Neither person was determined to be the primary aggressor and both were arrested and transported to jail in separate vehicles, according to the report.
