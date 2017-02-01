A tall ship and a Lowcountry writer’s greatest contribution to African-American history

She sat on her couch, next to her guest, and handed him a clear plastic folder.
Inside were yellowed papers, pictures of old, tall-masted ships and a letter.
The letter was dated July 30, 1976, and addressed to “Ms. Delores Brazel.”
“Now that OPERATION SAIL 1976 has been concluded,” the letter read, “it is evident we have participated in a spectacular success.”
Delores B. Nevils was living in New York when she volunteered for “OpSail ’76,” an event that drew old tall ships to the city’s harbor from all over the world in the spirit of unity and, in that year, to celebrate America’s bicentennial.
As part of her duties, Nevils was asked to perform a special assignment, one she calls her greatest contribution to African-American history.
A replica of the schooner Amistad was to be included in the event, and Nevils was assigned to the ship. She would coordinate the rental of the ship and raise money for its subsequent voyage down the East Coast. The replica would be used as an educational tool, and its last stop would be Charleston.
In the summer of 1839, the Amistad carried 53 Africans as it sailed from Cuba to a Caribbean plantation, according to the National Archives. On July 1, the Africans — who had been abducted months earlier by Portuguese slave hunters — seized the ship and ordered it be sailed to Africa. Almost two months later the ship was seized off Long Island, N.Y., and the would-be slaves jailed.
Murder charges against them were dropped — they’d killed the ship’s captain and a cook — but they continued to be confined “as the focus of the case turned to salvage claims and property rights,” according to the archives.
The matter became a federal case, and the Africans were represented by former President John Quincy Adams, who “defended the right of the accused to fight to regain their freedom.”
The Supreme Court ruled in their favor, and 35 Africans were able to return to their homeland. The others, however, died at sea or while they awaited trial.
Nevils, 84, whose small cabin sits in a stand of trees next to the Penn Center on St. Helena Island, shuffled through more papers till she came to a black-and-white artist’s rendering of a man.
“Cinqué,” she said, referring to the drawing of the man, he of the Mende people who led the capture of the ship.
“It symbolizes we are a proud people,” she said, when asked what Cinqué’s role aboard the Amistad meant. “We teach our children to be proud of their history, to be proud of their people who lead them — into peaceful things.”
When she volunteered for OpSail ’76, she was two years removed from her job at Ladies’ Home Journal.
She’d been hired by editor Poppy Cannon as her personal secretary. Nevils remembers her knees wobbling when Cannon introduced her new assistant to the magazine staff. Nevils was the first black person hired at the publication, she said.
Nevils was born in Massachusetts, but her roots are Southern. As a child, she lived for a time with her grandparents in southern Georgia, in Davisboro. Her family are Geechee, she said.
She moved to New York when she was seven. She took the advice of one of her teachers, who told her “to read everything you can — even read the paper of your gum wrapper.” She later became a writer — her children’s book, “Amadeus: The Leghorn Rooster,” is on its third publishing cycle by the University of South Carolina Press.
She’s always been curious, she said, and a history buff.
As a young woman in New York, she recalled the first time she reflected on her African heritage. She saw another woman, impeccably dressed, but, in Nevils’ words, with “nappy” hair. That image stuck with her — the pride it showed — and made her want to explore her past.
Years later, when she coordinated the Amistad’s visit to OpSail ’76, she realized the vessel’s significance. It was an illustration of the African-American experience — absolutely necessary as the country celebrated its bicentennial. As Nevils remembers it, she was the only black volunteer.
Later, as the ship sailed to ports along the East Coast, she followed its progress.
Knowing she’d help raise the money to make its educational voyage possible.
Thankful to pass along the story of the Amistad — one she’d just learned herself.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
