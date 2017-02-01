Beaufort road rage incident cools with an offered apology

It always makes for a nicer start to the day when folks can solve their morning road rage problem with a simple apology rather than pressing charges.
That’s what a pair of Beaufort drivers in a Boundary Street parking lot did Tuesday, a move that came only after the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office got involved.
Here’s what happened:
A man was trying to pull out of a parking spot while a woman was pulling into the lot. They almost hit each other, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. The man got out of his car and shouted, “this isn’t a drive-through” at the woman before calling her a rude name.
Once he was back in his car, according to the report, the woman turned her vehicle around and the two nearly collided again.
The man got out of his car once more and stood in front of hers as the pair argued. The man said she then tried to run him over. She told deputies she was only trying to scare him so he would leave her alone, according to the report. She later admitted that probably wasn’t the best plan.
As the woman began to leave, the man took a picture of her license plate, according to the report. She stopped and backed up, almost hitting the man again before leaving the parking lot, the report said.
A deputy watched security footage of the incident from a nearby business. The deputy couldn’t get in touch with the woman throughout the morning.
The woman was in a car accident Tuesday afternoon so the deputy had time to chat with her about what happened that morning. She told the deputy it was all a misunderstanding and she never intended to hit the man and would like to apologize.
The drivers met again in the same parking lot, this time with the deputy present, the report said.
The pair had a chat about what happened and the man said he’d accept her apology in lieu of pressing charges.
