Police: Beaufort traffic stop ends with $15K in drugs off the street

A 29-year-old Lady’s Island man faces drug charges after Beaufort Police Department officers found 30 grams of heroin and over five pounds of marijuana in his vehicle during a traffic stop, according to Beaufort Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able.
John Myers is charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I drugs, according to online Beaufort County court records. He was arrested Friday morning and detained in the Beaufort County Detention Center. Myers bond was set at $30,000 and he was released later that afternoon, according to online court and detention center records.
During the traffic stop on Boundary Street near Marsh Road, police found 30 grams of heroin, about five pounds of marijuana, packaging materials and an undisclosed amount of cash in Myers car, Able said.
The street value of the drugs was estimated by police to be around $15,000.
