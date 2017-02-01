The only place in Port Royal where you can eat a cupcake in a train caboose

Cupcakes are already a favorite treat for many, but what about cupcakes served in a former train caboose?
It might sound like a dream cooked up by Willie Wonka himself, but it’s reality for the residents of Port Royal.
Sarah Stone said she and her husband opened Carolina Cuppitycakes, a cupcake bakery, Jan. 26 at 1630 Paris Ave. after so many of their customers at the Downtown Beaufort Farmers Market kept asking for the option to get their treats later in the week.
“It just started getting really busy,” she said. “When the caboose opened up ...”
Less than a week into opening, Stone said they sold out of their product the first two days they were open. She said everything is made fresh each morning. Classic flavors like chocolate and vanilla are always available, but there are about nine different flavors offered each day.
“We’re just really excited, and the community’s been really inviting for us,” she said.
Stone said the cupcake caboose is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, though Carolina Cuppitycakes might expand its opening times due to the high volume of calls received during the days the business was closed. Customers have also asked whether Stone and her family will open any other locations elsewhere down the road.
“If it keeps going, then good, that might be in the future,” she said.
