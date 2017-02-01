When will the Beaufort Chick-fil-A intersection be complete?

A key aspect of the Boundary Street project could be completed by mid-spring.
Paving is underway on First Street, a road parallel to Boundary Street that will connect at a new intersection at Robert Smalls Parkway west of Chick-fil-A. Much of the road and sidewalk paving on First Street is expected to be complete the week of Feb. 13.
After underground utility work is complete near Chick-Fil-A, the final section of First Street connecting to Boundary is expected to be complete in mid-spring. First Street will run from the intersection at Robert Smalls Parkway and run to Hogarth Street.
The $32-million Boundary Street construction work is expected to finish in early 2018.
