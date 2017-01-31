Beaufort man allegedly stole guns after prying open home’s door

A 26-year-old Beaufort man faces burglary charges after he allegedly broke into a Hermitage Road home and stole two guns Thursday morning, according to the Beaufort Police Department.
William Youmans faces charges of first degree burglary and possession of tools capable of being used in a crime, according to online Beaufort County court records. He was detained Friday and is being held at Beaufort County Detention Center with bond set at $60,000.
Youmans allegedly stole two handguns from the home after prying open a door, police department spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said Tuesday afternoon. He allegedly broke in just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday when no one was home.
The guns were valued at about $625, according to a police report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments