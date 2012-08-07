Sheriff's Office: Dispute over money, broken glasses leads to fatal stabbing

A family dispute Friday night that ended with a St. Helena Island woman fatally stabbing her younger brother on the porch of her mother's home began as an argument about money and a pair of broken eyeglasses, authorities say.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office released more details Monday about the circumstances surrounding the death of Desmond Holmes , 35, who died at Beaufort Memorial Hospital after being stabbed during a fight with his sister, Gennece Green, 43.
The stabbing occurred at about 8:25 p.m. during a family cookout at their mother's home on Bush Ivy Lane and is believed to have been sparked by an ongoing argument between Holmes and Green over money and a pair of glasses that were broken several weeks ago, Sgt. Robin McIntosh, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, said.
"As the evening continued, so did the dispute, with Holmes becoming increasingly agitated and physical," McIntosh said, noting that alcohol might have contributed to the incident.
McIntosh said Holmes assaulted Green before he was stabbed.
Green had bruises and swelling to her face from being punched by her brother but did not need medical attention, authorities said.
Holmes was taken by Beaufort County EMS to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Sheriff's Office said.
Green and other witnesses were interviewed, and the investigation continues, according to authorities.
As of Monday night, Green had not been charged, and McIntosh could not say whether she would be.
"It is still very much an active investigation," she said.
Green has been arrested only once in Beaufort County, according to court records. She was charged by the S.C. Highway Patrol in February with one count of driving under the influence; she pleaded guilty to the charge in March, court records indicate.
