Sheriff's Office continues investigation into St. Helena man's shooting death

Investigators know little about why a 28-year-old St. Helena Island man was found shot to death inside his home early Tuesday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.
Just after midnight, a 22-year-old woman told deputies she returned from work to her home on Seaside Road to find her boyfriend, Raymundo Yoder Lopez , lying unresponsive on the floor of the living room.
Lopez was shot multiple times in the neck, head and back, and was pronounced dead at the scene, said county Coroner Ed Allen said. Lopez 's body was sent to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy, Allen said.
Investigators have not identified a suspect and have few leads, said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sgt. Robin McIntosh.Attempts by a reporter to contact Lopez 's girlfriend and his family were unsuccessful.
The shooting was the second one on Seaside Road in less than a week.
On Thursday, 19-year-old Kenneth Trey Nichols was found shot multiple times near the intersection of Seaside Road and Luther Warren Drive.
Nichols was taken by helicopter to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah. An update on his condition was not available Tuesday, though authorities have said he is expected to recover.
Two Beaufort men -- Jabari Linnen, 19, and King David Williams, 19 -- were charged last week in connection with the shooting. Both were in the Beaufort County Detention Center on Tuesday, according to the jail log.
McIntosh said investigators do not believe the two shootings are related.
"There does not appear to be any connection, but this is an ongoing investigation, and we can't rule it out 100 percent just yet," McIntosh said.
Comments