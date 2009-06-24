Seabrook man shot to death, sheriff's office has few leads

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigators are trying to use the little information witnesses provided to determine who killed a 27-year-old Seabrook man in his home Monday night.
Deputies were called to a house on the east end of Seabrook Road at 9:30 p.m. and found Ronald Rodney Coleman shot to death, according to a release from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. Authorities received the tip from an anonymous caller, who claimed to have heard several gunshots near the home and thought someone might have been hit, said Cpl. Robin McIntosh, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.
Coleman was shot multiple times, and an autopsy was scheduled Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, said Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen. Allen declined to say where Coleman was shot, citing the ongoing investigation.
Witnesses at the scene were able to provide investigators with little information about what happened, and the Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that it had no information on a possible suspect or suspects.
Coleman's brother, Byron Coleman, 26, was killed June 9 in the Atlanta area. Attempts to reach the Coleman family Tuesday were unsuccessful.
Neighbors declined to speak with a Beaufort Gazette reporter Tuesday about Coleman's death.
Coleman's death is the second homicide in northern Beaufort County in less than a week.
Thomas Ray Stone , 42, was arrested Friday by the Beaufort Police Department and charged in the beating death of his roommate, James May, 42, inside the townhouse the two shared off Pine Court. Witnesses told officers that Stone and May had been fighting just before May's death, according to Beaufort Police Chief Matt Clancy.
Stone was released from the Beaufort County Detention Center on Monday on $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on voluntary manslaughter charges July 31, according to court records. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted, according to state law.
