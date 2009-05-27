Man faces murder charge after Burton shooting victim dies

A 22-year-old Yemassee man accused of shooting two men at a Burton nightclub Sunday will now face a murder charge after one of the men died from his injuries Monday at a Charleston hospital.
Jaquwn Dominique Brewer faces one count of assault with intent to kill and one count of murder after two men were shot -- one in the leg and one in the head -- at the Semper Fi Club on Broad River Boulevard at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
Henry Jones , 44, of Seabrook died Monday afternoon at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen. An autopsy was scheduled Tuesday at the hospital.
Investigators say the shooting started when someone at the club saw a gun in Brewer's waistband and questioned him about it. Brewer then pulled the gun and started firing.
Jones was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, placed on life support, then transferred to MUSC.
Deputies stopped a vehicle they saw speeding away from the area. The second victim, 21-year-old Darnelle Parker of Beaufort, was being rushed by friends to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg.
His condition remains undisclosed at Beaufort Memorial, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to a sheriff's news release issued Tuesday.
Brewer turned himself in Monday and is being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center without bond. He also has been charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Brewer might also face charges in a separate shooting Saturday afternoon, the release said.
Brewer was identified as the suspect who pointed a handgun at a 28-year-old woman at a baseball game at the Grays Hill Community Center. After threatening to kill her, Brewer fled, according to the Sheriff's Office news release.
Several hours later, just before 10 p.m., the woman was driving on Stanley Farm Road when a vehicle driving toward her began flashing its headlights. As the vehicle passed her, one of the occupants, identified as Brewer, fired a handgun at her vehicle several times, and a shot hit a rear window. The woman was uninjured.
Authorities are still investigating both shootings. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Cpl. J. Fraser at 843-470-3267 or the Beaufort County Dispatch Center at 843-524-2777.
Comments