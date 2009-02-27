Bond denied for man accused of stabbing girlfriend

Bond was denied Thursday for a 28-year-old man who authorities say confessed to stabbing his girlfriend to death on her birthday at their Coosaw Island mobile home.
Steven Kerry Abraham Jr. faces a murder charge in the death of Connie Joanne McDermott , 48. He remained in the Beaufort County Detention Center on Thursday night, according to the jail log.
Abraham turned himself in at the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office in Beaufort on Tuesday afternoon. He told authorities he killed McDermott during a fight the previous evening and buried her under a pile of dirt in their backyard.
An investigator who spoke during the bond hearing said Abraham fatally stabbed McDermott in the back. He allegedly dragged her body outside, then cleaned the house, he said.
Abraham washed and bleached his clothes and the materials he used to clean the trailer, the investigator said. He then bagged the unwashed evidence and left it in a Dumpster at a nearby gas station, the investigator said. The Sheriff's Office has recovered that evidence.
Abraham soon will undergo a mental evaluation, an official said. He said he had applied for a public defender, but a permanent one had not been assigned by the time of Thursday's hearing.
Circuit Court Judge Thomas Cooper, who denied bond, said Abraham may be eligible for a bond reconsideration hearing once he has a permanent attorney.
Comments