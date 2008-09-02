Burton man shot to death on St. Helena

A 77-year-old man was jailed Monday after the fatal shooting of Andre Powell, 31, earlier in the day on St. Helena Island.
Jerome Miller, of 1233 Seaside Road, is being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center on murder charges. No bond has been set.
According to Beaufort County Sheriff's Office records, Leah Eliza Blanding, 32, a friend of the victim, called 911 to report a homicide at her home on 118 Dulamo Road.
Police found that Powell, of 16 Deschamps Lane in Burton, had been shot in his upper torso.
The shooting was the 16th in northern Beaufort County since July 5. Five of the shootings have been fatal:
Joshua Ryan Tiger, 21, was shot and killed by an unknown gunman in Polk Village on Aug. 20.
Cpl. Tony Martinez-Ramirez, a Marine stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, was accidentally shot in the head Aug. 16 in Polk Village by another Marine in his unit. He died two days later. Lance Cpl. Patrick King is charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Rasheem Ray, 17, died Aug. 14 from an accidental gunshot wound in the head. Darryl Kinloch, 17, and Donnell Matthews, 18, turned themselves into police. Matthews was charged with possession of a stolen handgun and Kinloch was charged with possession of a weapon by a person under 18.
Mario Morgan, a 22-year-old employee at Naval Hospital Beaufort, was shot Aug. 2 outside the Masonic Lodge on Lady's Island. Melvin Holmes Jr., 23, turned himself into sheriff's office investigators Aug. 5. He was charged with murder.
