Trials still unscheduled for 3 men charged with murders

Three men being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center on murder charges in connection with shootings last summer might not see trial before the one-year anniversary of the crimes they are accused of committing, according to the Solicitor's Office.
Heather Strickland, spokeswoman for 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone, gave no indication of when Melvin Holmes, Antwan Jarmar Chaney or Jerome Miller will have their respective days in court. The state constitution, while allowing the right to a "speedy and public trial by an impartial jury," does not specify when the state must try a criminal defendant.
Holmes and Chaney will be represented by the Beaufort County Public Defender's Office, according to court records. Miller will be represented by Jim Moss of Moss, Kuhn and Fleming in Beaufort.Moss declined to discuss the case.
Gene Hood, Beaufort County chief public defender, said it was "extremely doubtful" that Holmes or Chaney would see a trial before the fall.
"We have absolutely no control over when those cases go to trial," he said. "The Solicitor's Office calls the cases. It's a first-in, first-out system, and they move the capital cases to the top of the list and it backs everything up."
HOLMES
Holmes, 23, is accused of shooting Mario Morgan, a 22-year-old Navy hospitalman at Naval Hospital Beaufort during an Aug. 2 argument outside the Masonic Lodge on Lady's Island.
Holmes turned himself in to police Aug. 5 and was charged with murder and possession of a weapon to commit a violent crime. He was denied bond and has been jailed at the Beaufort County Detention Center since his arrest. He was indicted on both charges Sept. 25, according to court records.
CHANEY
Investigators believe Antwan Jarmar Chaney, 22, shot and killed Joshua Tiger, 21, during an armed robbery of Tiger's Polk Village home Aug. 20. Chaney was arrested on Sept. 27 by Hinesville, Ga., police outside the gates of Fort Stewart after a brief police chase.
Chaney was one of five men charged in connection to the armed robbery and the only one charged with murder. He also faces charges of kidnapping, assault with intent to kill, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and first-degree burglary. His bond was set at $530,000, and he has been jailed at the Beaufort County Detention Center since his arrest. He was indicted on all six felony charges Oct. 23, according to court records.
MILLER
Jerome Miller, 77, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon to commit a violent crime for allegedly shooting 31-year-old Andre Powell during an argument in a St. Helena Island home on Sept. 1. Miller was arrested the day of the shooting and remains at the Beaufort County Detention Center on $500,000 bail. Miller was indicted on those charges Oct. 23.
