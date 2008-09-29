Man wanted in shooting found in Ga., arrested

A Ridgeland man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last month in Beaufort has been arrested in Hinesville, Ga., according to The Associated Press.
Antwan Jarmar Chaney, 22, of Ridgeland was arrested outside the gates of Fort Stewart after a police chase Saturday, according to Hinesville police Maj. Thomas Cribbs.
Beaufort County sheriff's Capt.
Allen Horton said Chaney is wanted in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Joshua Ryan Tiger , who was killed Aug. 20 during an armed robbery of his home in Polk Village on Centerview Drive in Beaufort.
Chaney's arrest is the fifth this month in connection with the armed robbery.
Authorities also have charged Medicus Jerron Watson, 19, of Seabrook; Dwayne Lamont Major, 19, of Seabrook; Jaron Bernard Woods, 22, of Ridgeland; and Marquell Bernard Chaney, 23, of Burton. All four men face multiple charges including armed robbery and kidnapping. Antwan Chaney faces charges of armed robbery and murder.
Chaney had yet to be taken into custody Sunday night by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, according to the county's jail log. The Liberty County Jail would not confirm whether it had Chaney in custody Sunday night.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is expected to issue a new release today providing additional details on the arrest.
Comments