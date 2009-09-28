Jury finds man not guilty in 2008 death of sailor

A jury found a 24-year-old St. Helena Island man not guilty Friday in the 2008 shooting death of a 22-year-old sailor.
Melvin Holmes was charged with killing Mario Morgan outside the Masonic Lodge on Lady's Island on Aug. 2, 2008. Morgan was stationed at Naval Hospital Beaufort.
Investigators found Morgan lying in the road in front of the lodge and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Holmes surrendered to Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigators Aug. 5, 2008, and had been in the county Detention Center since then. He was released Friday, according to the jail log.
"I feel like it was a very sad day for the family and friends of Mario Morgan ," said Angela McCall-Tanner, 14th Circuit deputy solicitor, who prosecuted the case. Judge Carmen Mullen presided over the Circuit Court trial in Beaufort.
The public defender's office represented Holmes. No representative from the office could be reached for comment Monday, and an employee said most of the attorneys are attending a conference in Myrtle Beach this week.
Sheriff P.J. Tanner said, "The jury made a decision based on testimony they were both allowed and not allowed to hear during the trial. For me, it's an unfortunate decision. ... But we accept that and are moving forward." Tanner declined to elaborate further on the testimony the jury heard.
Holmes faces charges in two unrelated incidents, McCall-Tanner said. He is charged with high and aggravated assault and battery in one instance and failure to stop for a police officer's blue light in another, she said.
Comments