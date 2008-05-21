St. Helena gunfight leaves one shooter dead

A St. Helena Island man was killed Tuesday morning after he and another man exchanged gunfire at Waterford Cove Apartments on Lady's Island, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities were called to the apartment complex on Colony Gardens Road off Brickyard Point Road at about 5:20 a.m.
"Deputies arrived on scene and found two men had been shot from an apparent exchange in gunfire," a release from the Sheriff's Office states.
Isaac Chisolm Jr., 40, of 98 Capers Island Road on St. Helena Island and Jamal Brownner, 24, who lives in the apartment complex, were taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Chisolm was pronounced dead at the hospital. Brownner was treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds and released, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
The two men were the only people involved in the shooting, said Capt. Allen Horton. Charges have not yet been filed.
Comments