Cops search for clues in killing of 19-year-old

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies found an undisclosed amount of marijuana early Saturday morning as they investigated the shooting death of Seabrook resident Cedric Devon Seabrook at the Seabrook Community Center.
Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. John Bukoffsky said he could not release whether the four individually wrapped packets of marijuana are tied to the investigation of Emanuel David Byson, 17, of Dale, who has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting Seabrook during a party at the community center.
Seabrook , 19, was found at 1:14 a.m. Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and back, according to a Sheriff's Office report.
Bukoffsky said the investigation of Seabrook 's shooting prevents him from saying whether Seabrook died at the center, and the Sheriff's Office has been reluctant to release further details.
Seabrook 's grandmother Maria Washington said her grandson had attended Battery Creek High School and had been working as a carpenter.
She said she knew that Seabrook had planned to attend a party at the community center, but she didn't know who organized the party.
A custodian at the center Monday morning said the center had been trashed during the party. Mud had been dragged all over the center's floor and numerous beer and wine bottles were broken around the grounds.
"He was my grandson, and he was all right," said Washington. "He never had any problems."
Comments