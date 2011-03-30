Burton man sentenced to 10 years for his part in 81-year-old man's death

A Burton man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to strong-armed robbery in connection with the 2007 beating death of an 81-year-old Port Royal man.
The murder trial of Timothy Clint Skinner, 42, was set to begin Tuesday when his court-appointed attorney, Don Colongeli of Hilton Head Island, and prosecutors struck a deal allowing him to plead guilty before Circuit Court Judge Michael G. Nettles to the robbery charge instead of murder.
Skinner has already served about three years in jail, which would count toward his 10-year sentence, and might soon be eligible for parole because strong-armed robbery is considered a nonviolent offense under state law, Colongeli said. The S.C. Board of Probation, Pardon and Parole Services can consider parole for nonviolent offenders who have served at least a fourth of their term, according to state law.
Skinner and Kenneth Williams, also of Burton, were charged with murder for attacking Jack Koch in September 2007 after going to the man's house to get money to buy drugs and alcohol. The beating triggered a fatal heart attack, according to authorities.
Much of the pretrial hearing Tuesday focused on arguments Deputy Solicitor Angela McCall-Tanner made during Williams' murder trial in July. Williams was convicted of murder and sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Williams' attorney claimed Skinner attacked Koch , but McCall-Tanner dismissed those claims, said Williams was the primary assailant, and said there was no evidence placing Skinner in the house where the beating occurred.
Given arguments used in Williams' trial, the prosecution had no choice but to accept a plea agreement in Skinner's case, Colongeli said.
"The state prosecuted Kenneth Williams using a set of facts that he was the sole perpetrator of this crime," Colongeli said. "They couldn't have been clearer about that. There was no evidence that Timothy Skinner went in that house. Now they basically adopt the position of (Williams' attorney) this time around. You can't have it both ways. We're very pleased, and we feel like justice has been served."
McCall-Tanner disagrees.
"Sometimes the evidence doesn't equal the horror of the crime," McCall-Tanner said in a statement. "The courtroom is about what you can prove, not what you think occurred. I am glad that Timothy Skinner is removed from our community for an amount of time."
