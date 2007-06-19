Three arrested in separate shootings

Police made arrests in three Burton shootings over the weekend, two that happened Sunday and one that took place at a night club last month:
• Timothy Davon Washington, 21, of 7 Lexus Lane in Burton was charged with assault and battery with intent to kill and possession of a weapon on school property in the Sunday night shooting of 22-year-old Reginald Eugene Brown during an argument on a basketball court at Broad River Elementary, 474 Broad River Blvd.
Brown told police several people were playing basketball for money when he got into a fight with another man over a foul and a fight followed, and Brown said he punched the man in the face. Then Washington went to his vehicle and came back with a .22-caliber handgun and shot Brown in the left leg from about 15 feet away, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
Washington turned himself in at about 10 p.m. Sunday at the Sheriff's Office and remained in the Beaufort County Detention Center on $55,000 bond as of Monday night.
• Jeffery Nathaniel Frazier, 44, of 327 Shanklin Road in Burton was charged with assault and battery with intent to kill in the Sunday night shooting of his wife, 48-year-old Elizabeth Frazier, at Bent Pines Mobile Home Park.
Jeffery Frazier told police he and his wife were fighting about her drug use when she came at him with a butcher knife, so he grabbed his gun, cocked the hammer back and it discharged accidentally, according to reports. Elizabeth Frazier, who was shot in the back of the neck, told police that her husband forced the door open to the bathroom, started pushing her around, told her "I will blow your head off" and came up behind her and shot her, according to a Sheriff's Office report.
Nathaniel Frazier remained in jail Monday on $50,000 bond.
• Willie Jamar Tolbert IV,19, of 67 Poppy Hill Road was arrested Saturday and charged with three counts of assault and battery with intent to kill in the May 13 shooting of Kwamain Nix, 17, of Sheldon, James Coleman, 19, of Dale; and Eugene Deloach, 19, of Burton at the Semper Fi Club, police said.
Coleman and Deloach were treated and released the same day at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Nix was in critical condition after being shot in the leg, according to police.
Police said they arrested Tolbert after receiving a couple of phone calls Saturday morning about him being in the Poppy Hill Road area. He remained in jail Monday on about $150,000 bond.
--Police continue to investigate Saturday's fatal shooting at Beaufort Mobile Home Park, 450 Parris Island Gateway, in Burton.
Jorge Luna Lopez , 25, of Burton, who suffered two gunshot wounds to his left side, died. Carlos Abarca Cayetano and Salvador Campos, both also of Burton, were seriously injured in the shooting and taken to hospitals in Charleston and Savannah, respectively.
Authorities said the three men were involved in a confrontation before the shooting.
Comments