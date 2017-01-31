Beaufort Shell station shuttered. What’s next?

The Shell gas station and convenience store on Ribaut Road closed this month, and a competitor could have plans for the property.
Steve Wimberly, of Walterboro-based King Petroleum, said he plans to sell his Shell station property. He declined to say what might be planned for the location.
The gas station chain Enmark bought the adjacent property in August, property records show.
Enmark announced a chain-wide re-branding in 2015 to “Enmarket,” a move toward fresh food prepared in the stores, salads, produce and healthy snacks, according to news releases at the time.
Wimberly said he planned to redevelop the property to modernize the gas station but couldn’t meet city standards and was restricted by the size of the lot.
This story will be updated.
Stephen Fastenau
