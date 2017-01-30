Van spotted around the time large appliances were stolen from a Sheldon home

A Sheldon man and his girlfriend were moving out of their home into a new one when a burglar took advantage of their absence and took nearly $7,000 worth of items from the house, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
They didn’t return to their old home near Bailey Circle from approximately 5 p.m. on Jan. 23 until shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, according to the report.
Two leather recliners were stolen along with several large appliances including a refrigerator, a central air conditioning unit, two window air conditioning units, a washer and a dryer, according to the report. The items were worth about $6,900.
One of the home’s back windows fitted with an air unit had been pried open, giving the thieves access to the house, according to the report.
A neighbor told deputies he saw a white van with tinted windows leaving the driveway of the home around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the report. A responding deputy found tire marks where a vehicle had backed up to the home’s back porch and marks on the floors where the appliances had been dragged across the floor.
