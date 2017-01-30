Docents, ushers, shop volunteers sought by community organizations

American Red Cross of Lowcountry SC
The Palmetto Service Center of the American Red Cross serves Beaufort, Hampton, Jasper and Colleton counties. Volunteers are needed for help with preparing for, responding to, and recovering from disasters and assisting our service members and their families. Specific tasks include some office work, responding to home fires, assisting with community outreach, providing emergency communications to service members, and much more. Ongoing positions available with flexible schedule. Find more information at redcross.org/sc or by contacting Carly Fountain at 843-480-4247, carly.fountain@redcross.org or Becky Bowie at becky.bowie@redcross.org. Visit redcross.org/sc/volunteer to apply.
Beaufort History Museum
Needs volunteers for its Volunteer Greeter Program to make initial contact with patrons, aid the docents by directing visitors to exhibits or existing tours, answer general, non-history-related questions about the museum, collect visitor information and take tickets. The requirements include joining the museum, attending a two-hour training session, being available for duty at the museum approximately six hours per month and volunteering for duties at occasional special events. As part of the training, greeters will “shadow” a seasoned docent/greeter for a minimum of three hours prior to working a scheduled shift. For more information, call 559-362-3237 or email lburleyknowles@beauforthistorymuseum.com. The museum is located in the Arsenal, 713 Craven St., Beaufort.
Beaufort International Film Festival
Needs volunteers to sell tickets, work as ushers and greeters during the upcoming film festival, Feb. 16-18. Must wear all black clothing. To sign up, go to www.signupgenius.com/findasignup. Enter filmbeaufort@gmail.com as the organizers email account. For more information, email Michele Barker at decalverhall@yahoo.com. www.beaufortfilmfestival.com, 843-522-3196
Hospice Community Thrift
Needs volunteers who can sort as well as cashiers. Contact Mimi or Sherry at 843-689-5455. There are no set hours; volunteers contribute time when they can. Hospice Community Thrift is a thrift shop raising money for Hospice Care of the Low Country, a nonprofit hospice.
The Hospital Auxiliary
Needs volunteers for gift shops at Hilton Head Hospital and Coastal Carolina Hospital. Convenient hours and close to home. For more information, contact Terri Sassman, volunteer services coordinator at 843-689-8201.
The Salvation Army
Needs volunteers to help with light office work, working in food pantry, as well as Family Store help. Individual must be at least 18 years old. Volunteer schedule will be arranged by mutual agreement. For more information, go to www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/beaufort or www.facebook.com/tsalowcountry. Office: 2505 North St., 843-524-3727. Store: 164 Robert Smalls Parkway, 843-524-5206
SCORE
Needs volunteers who desire to mentor individuals wishing to start a company, assist companies already in business who need help, presenter for numerous business-related subjects, serve on various leadership positions in the organization and fund raise as needed. Mainly north of the Broad River. Chapter located on Hilton Head Island. There are no specific requirements. Contact SCORE at 843-524-7866, Paul Fuetterer, or 843-470-0800 and leave a message. Time is up to individual and can be ongoing as needed. SCORE is a national nonprofit organization. An ethics statement is provided for understanding and signature. Monthly meeting held at HHI/Bluffton Chamber of Commerce. www.SCORE.org
