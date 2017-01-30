St. Helena Island man turns himself in on attempted murder, weapon charges

A 33-year-old St. Helena Island man with warrants for his arrest turned himself in to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning in connection with a December 2016 shooting on St. Helena Island, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Wesley Washington faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center, according to the center’s online records. Washington was denied bond on the attempted murder charge, according to the release.
Two men were shot on Storyteller Road on the evening of Dec. 17, one in the leg and one in the neck. Both men survived their injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident can call Sgt. Adam Draisen at 843-255-3409 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-CrimeSC.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
