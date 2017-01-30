Machete-wielding robber menaces Yemassee store clerks

Yemassee police are searching for a man who robbed a Family Dollar store at 301 Yemassee Highway on Jan. 26, 2017, armed with a machete and wearing a single white glove at 10:13 p.m. The armed man reportedly walked into the the store just before closing and demanded all the cash in the register. The man’s face was covered, but the Yemassee Police Department believe he is in his early to mid 20s, between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall and has a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jogging pants, red boxers, black and white shoes, and a single white glove.
Cleanup at site of burned Beaufort Black Chamber building site

The remains of a large oak tree were pried away at the site of the Beaufort Black Chamber Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 26, 2017. The nearly-completed, $2 million building on Bladen Street in downtown Beaufort, was destroyed by an accidental fire in the early morning of Nov. 12, 2016. Demolition is expected to begin within two weeks, chamber president and CEO Larry Holman said.

Flying high, with Haynes Werner, Beaufort-born falconer

Haynes Werner, 24, is one of 30 licensed, active falconers in South Carolina, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. Two of them reside in Beaufort County and Werner's father, Dr. Glenn Werner, is one of them. The younger Werner, a graduate of Beaufort High School, got started in the sport at 14, and remains immersed. He is a veterinary student at Lincoln Memorial University in Cumberland Gap, Tenn., and last summer interned at the world-renowned Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in the United Arab Emirates. Here is part of a speech Haynes recently gave to an environmental group on Spring Island — as well as a close-up of his red-tailed hawk, Vesper, filmed Jan. 23, 2017.

Why you should try Chamber Restaurant Week

Carolina Crab Company co-owner Thomas Reilley, and Brittany Shane, marketing manager for SERG Restaurant Group, explain, some of the reasons why Chamber Restaurant Week is a good thing for diners on Jan. 20, 2017. More than 70 restaurants on Hilton Head Island and in Bluffton are participating in the ninth-annual Chamber Restaurant Week, which features value and prix-fixe menus. It runs Jan. 21 through Jan. 28.

