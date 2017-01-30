Beaufort Fund awards more than $500,000 to nonprofit organizations

Coastal Community Foundation announced this month more than half a million dollars in grants from the Beaufort Fund to area nonprofit organizations.
Organizations in Beaufort, Jasper, Colleton and Hampton counties received $588,000 in awards. Some of those received three-year grants to recognize an effective program and business model.
Among those receiving three-year grants were Beaufort County First Steps, Beaufort County Open Land Trust, Child Abuse Prevention Association, Citizens Opposed to Domestic Abuse, Hampton Literacy Council, HELP of Beaufort, Hope Haven of the Lowcountry, Little Red Dog Foundation, Lowcountry Habitat for Humanity, NAMI Lowcountry, Neighborhood Outreach Connection and Volunteers in Medicine.
The fund offers nonprofit organizations support for special projects and general operating expenses. Since its founding in 1998, the fund has awarded more than $8 million to area organizations.
The recipients are chosen by a committee of community leaders from four counties.
Comments