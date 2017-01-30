Lady’s Island’s Boland files motion to change plea in attempted school shooting

A Lady’s Island woman committed to a federal prison hospital for mental treatments after attempting to shoot people at a private school in Charleston said she wants to change her insanity plea to guilty, in hopes of getting released.
Alice Boland, 32, said in the Jan. 4 filing she pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity after the incident in February 2013 because she thought she would get treatment and be released, according to The Charleston Post and Courier.
In the 31-page document from Federal Medical Center Carswell near Fort Worth, Texas, Boland said she wanted to "overturn the insanity plea and go back and plead guilty."
Before Boland brought a .22 pistol purchased in Walterboro to Charleston’s Ashley Hall school and tried but failed to fire the weapon at an administrator, she had been involuntarily committed for making threats against former President George W. Bush. She was diagnosed with schizophrenia but released after four years of treatment.
Boland is being represented by federal assistant public defender Ann Walsh, who declined to talk about the new motion.
A response is expected soon from the U.S. Attorney’s office. Without going into specifics of Boland’s case, assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Kittrell told the newspaper defendants can’t appear in court until they “regain competency.”
The Boland case resulted in new state laws requiring people deemed mentally ill to be listed in a federal database restricting firearms sales. The newspaper reported that the law to date has prevented 838 gun sales in South Carolina and 132 out of state, according to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division.
In the new filing, Boland said she was “coerced” to plead not guilty by reason of insanity with the suggestion she would eventually be released, only to learn that her involuntary commitment would be indefinite. She said her lawyer only communicated with her through two telephone calls.
A treatment status report sent to a federal judge tasked with monitoring the case gave no indication Boland was mentally ready for release.
Kelly Davis: 843-706-8102, @kdavis2001
