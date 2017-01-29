Victim’s family looks back but moves forward after ‘draining’ trial

After an exhausting, three-day trial for families waiting for a verdict, the family of a young Beaufort man killed in April 2015 finally got their answer on Thursday: guilty.
Malik Stanfield, 19, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the shooting death of 20-year-old Matthew Horne at the basketball court across from the Charles Lind Brown Activity Center on Greene Street on April 30, 2015.
Stanfield was given credit for his nearly two years in jail awaiting trial and sentenced to 20 years for the voluntary manslaughter charge and five years for the weapon charge, to be served concurrently. The Horne family said they wanted a longer sentence for Stanfield – they had asked the court for the maximum 30-year sentence.
After a “draining” week in court, reliving their beloved son, brother and nephew’s death, the family was doing OK but was “still trying to put things back together,” father Dwayne Horne said. The family drew comfort in being together and having the community around them, lending them strength, he said. Matthew Horne’s parents, older sister and two older brothers still live nearby.
“Matthew was an outstanding person, a loving person,” Dwayne Horne said. “He would give the shirt off of his back for anyone.”
In a way, the family was grateful to have the trial cut short, said Sasha Horne, Matthew Horne’s aunt. The final witnesses were going to go into detail about the autopsy and the 12 times Matthew Horne had been shot. Because Stanfield decided to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter instead of his original charge of murder, the family was spared those “gruesome” details.
For the Horne family, the trial didn’t bring much closure. Sasha Horne said that, as a Christian family, God would have them forgive, but the pain of their loss hasn’t gone away. She said she is determined to take this experience and use it to change the perception in the neighborhoods of Beaufort. The idea that problems should be solved with guns “like it’s a video game” is one she feels is dangerous and hasn’t always been the case in Beaufort.
“This used to be a safe neighborhood,” she said. “I’m not sure how we got to where we are today.” Born and raised in Beaufort herself, Sasha Horne said she wants to find a way to rid the area of that deadly violence. She wants Matthew Horne’s story to be a lesson to the young men in the community that the consequences of guns are irreversible and there are plenty of other ways to solve disputes.
“I want to focus my time on make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else,” she said.
