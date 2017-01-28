To help 250 Beaufort County people in need, they need to raise $20,000 in the next 30 days

Just because the holidays are over doesn’t mean Beaufort County families are no longer in need.
“Need has no season” is the message the Salvation Army of the Lowcountry is trying to spread.
“After the holiday season some people think the Salvation Army takes a break,” Major Bryan Tatterson said in a written statement. “No more bell ringing. No more Christmas kettles. But nothing could be further from the truth.”
The local organization is trying to raise $20,000 in the next 30 days to support 250 Beaufort County residents. But that’s not the only upcoming goal.
Others include:
- Providing more than 3,600 meals to hungry Beaufort County residents.
- Help with bills, medicine and food for 700 families in need.
- Visiting more than 1,000 senior citizens, nursing home residents and prisoners through outreach programs.
- Giving disadvantaged children the opportunity to experience the Camp Walter Johnson summer camp.
“We want to be ready to respond to those who need our help in 2017,” Tatterson wrote, “and with the support of our friends in the Low Country, we will.”
To donate to The Salvation Army, call 843-524-3727 opt. 5 or 1-800-SAL-ARMY, mail your gift to The Salvation Army – P.O. Box 105, Beaufort, SC 29901 or make a donation at salvationarmycarolinas.org/beaufort.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
