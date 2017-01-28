Trip Advisor says this Beaufort hotel with only 22 rooms is one of the best in the nation

Trip Advisor recently released its 2017 Travelers’ Choice Top 25 Small Hotels in the United States list - and our area is well represented.
The list is part of a larger look at the best resorts, beaches, landmarks and attractions worldwide, as determined by millions of travelers.
Beaufort’s City Loft Hotel, located at 301 Carteret St., made the list. The boutique 22-room hotel built in the National Historic Landmark District, offers pool, golf and tennis amenities as well as private yoga, personal training and spa procedures, according to its website.
Other hotels from South Carolina and nearby states that made the list:
Wentworth Mansion: Charleston
Zero George Street: Charleston
The Kehoe House: Savannah, GA
Hamilton-Turner Inn: Savannah, GA
The Park On Main Hotel: Highlands, NC
The Inn at Fontanel: Nashville, TN
