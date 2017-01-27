Downed trees pulled from Hunting Island's forest of trees

In this drone footage, courtesy of Erik Anderson with May River Media, work was being performed on Jan. 20, 2017 to remove downed trees caused from the destruction of Hurricane Matthew's arrival in October.
Flying high, with Haynes Werner, Beaufort-born falconer

Haynes Werner, 24, is one of 30 licensed, active falconers in South Carolina, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. Two of them reside in Beaufort County and Werner's father, Dr. Glenn Werner, is one of them. The younger Werner, a graduate of Beaufort High School, got started in the sport at 14, and remains immersed. He is a veterinary student at Lincoln Memorial University in Cumberland Gap, Tenn., and last summer interned at the world-renowned Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in the United Arab Emirates. Here is part of a speech Haynes recently gave to an environmental group on Spring Island — as well as a close-up of his red-tailed hawk, Vesper, filmed Jan. 23, 2017.

'Cookies and Concerns' brings a taste of the Women's March on Washington to Beaufort

Organizer Alison Davidson speaks, on Jan. 21, 2017, during a spontaneous gathering of people at the pavilion of Beaufort's Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park that was held in support of the Women's March on Washington. Davidson said the rally-like event, dubbed "Cookies and Concerns," came about through posts on her Facebook page. In addition to discussing their political concerns, participants had also been asked to bring cookies for donation to local charities, Davidson said.

What's it like getting a call from White House during class?

Ambriance Lamar, a senior at Whale Branch Early College High School, holds a letter, printed off the White House's website, that she wrote to President Barack Obama last October. In this video, Lamar, 18, describes the surreal experience of getting a call from the White House during school on Jan. 10, 2017. The reason for the call? The president had gotten her letter, and he was touched. Ambriance, who cannot talk, had written asking for help for the speech-impaired and deaf community. She did so after becoming scared for her life when she learned, last August, about the shooting death of a deaf and mute North Carolina man after he was pulled over for a traffic stop.

Love is the theme for Beaufort choir heading to D.C. for festival

The choir director and several members of the Beaufort High School Voices talk about the songs that they will be performing during the Presidential Inaugural Heritage Festival on Saturday in Washington, D.C. This will be the third time that the Beaufort High School Voices has competed in the festival, which happens every four years during an Presidential inaugural year. The choir will not be performing at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, but they will be attending.

