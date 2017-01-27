Downed trees pulled from Hunting Island's forest of trees

Haynes Werner, 24, is one of 30 licensed, active falconers in South Carolina, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. Two of them reside in Beaufort County and Werner's father, Dr. Glenn Werner, is one of them. The younger Werner, a graduate of Beaufort High School, got started in the sport at 14, and remains immersed. He is a veterinary student at Lincoln Memorial University in Cumberland Gap, Tenn., and last summer interned at the world-renowned Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in the United Arab Emirates. Here is part of a speech Haynes recently gave to an environmental group on Spring Island — as well as a close-up of his red-tailed hawk, Vesper, filmed Jan. 23, 2017.