He shot a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Now he will pay for decades.

A Lady’s Island man who shot a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy in 2015 was sentenced this week to 28 years in federal prison.
Tray Graves, 29, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Margaret Seymour in federal court in Charleston on charges of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and cocaine and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, a U.S. Attorney’s Office release said. In addition to the 28 years in federal prison, Graves will be subject to 10 years’ supervised release.
Graves shot Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Mark Cobb in the shoulder while local SWAT and federal drug agents served a search warrant on Graves’ Lady’s Island home on Westminster Place in June 2015. The warrants were related to an ongoing drug investigation by local and federal investigators.
Officers found 33 grams of crack cocaine, a kilogram of cocaine, three guns, a drum magazine loaded with 81 rounds, a money counter and more than $6,500 in Graves’ bedroom, the federal news release said. Investigators recovered another 73 grams of crack, 214 grams of cocaine and four guns from Graves’ mother’s house.
“Violence in our community is often perpetrated by the same organizations distributing drugs,” said Jason Sandoval, who heads the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Charleston office. “The Tray Graves case is a telling and unfortunate example of a young man who made a choice to be a violent criminal.
Most disturbing among his felonious actions, Mr. Graves’ conduct could have cost a dedicated and honorable law enforcement officer his life.”
Cobb recovered from the shooting and remains with the Sheriff’s Office as a member of SWAT, explosive and dive teams and the agency’s K-9 unit.
Cobb is suing Graves on a personal injury claim related to the shooting, Beaufort County court records show. In the complaint filed in July 2016 by Cobb’s attorney, Tabor Vaux, Cobb said the shooting caused him permanent injury and excruciating pain, trauma and anxiety. The complaint also noted future required medical treatments and costs and accused Graves of acting with recklessness and gross negligence.
The lawsuit asks for actual and punitive damages, costs and attorney’s fees. Vaux said Thursday he plans to move forward with the case.
Graves was served a copy of the complaint in October. He has not filed a response and has no attorney listed, court records show.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments