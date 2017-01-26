Cleanup at site of burned Black Chamber

Removing trees at the site of the Beaufort Black Chamber Chamber of Commerce, Jan. 26, 2017. The nearly-completed, $2 million building — on Bladen Street, downtown — was destroyed by an accidental fire in the early morning hours of Nov. 12, 2016. Chamber CEO Larry Holman said at the time, “We’re not going to let this stop us,” adding, “I’m hoping the community will come together and look at this as something now that we have to go forward with.” Efforts to reach Holman on Jan. 26 were unsuccessful.
Josh Mitelman Staff video

Beaufort News

'Cookies and Concerns' brings a taste of the Women's March on Washington to Beaufort

Organizer Alison Davidson speaks, on Jan. 21, 2017, during a spontaneous gathering of people at the pavilion of Beaufort's Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park that was held in support of the Women's March on Washington. Davidson said the rally-like event, dubbed "Cookies and Concerns," came about through posts on her Facebook page. In addition to discussing their political concerns, participants had also been asked to bring cookies for donation to local charities, Davidson said.

Food & Drink

Why you should try Chamber Restaurant Week

Carolina Crab Company co-owner Thomas Reilley, and Brittany Shane, marketing manager for SERG Restaurant Group, explain, some of the reasons why Chamber Restaurant Week is a good thing for diners on Jan. 20, 2017. More than 70 restaurants on Hilton Head Island and in Bluffton are participating in the ninth-annual Chamber Restaurant Week, which features value and prix-fixe menus. It runs Jan. 21 through Jan. 28.

Beaufort News

What's it like getting a call from White House during class?

Ambriance Lamar, a senior at Whale Branch Early College High School, holds a letter, printed off the White House's website, that she wrote to President Barack Obama last October. In this video, Lamar, 18, describes the surreal experience of getting a call from the White House during school on Jan. 10, 2017. The reason for the call? The president had gotten her letter, and he was touched. Ambriance, who cannot talk, had written asking for help for the speech-impaired and deaf community. She did so after becoming scared for her life when she learned, last August, about the shooting death of a deaf and mute North Carolina man after he was pulled over for a traffic stop.

Beaufort News

Love is the theme for Beaufort choir heading to D.C. for festival

The choir director and several members of the Beaufort High School Voices talk about the songs that they will be performing during the Presidential Inaugural Heritage Festival on Saturday in Washington, D.C. This will be the third time that the Beaufort High School Voices has competed in the festival, which happens every four years during an Presidential inaugural year. The choir will not be performing at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, but they will be attending.

Local Military News

Attack squadron returns to Beaufort from Japan deployment

Marines from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 returned to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort from Japan on Jan. 13, 2017. The squadron had included Capt. James "Jake" Frederick, who died Dec. 7, 2016, during a training accident after ejecting from his F/A 18 about 120 miles southeast of MCAS Iwakuni. Personnel from Marine Aircraft Group 31 greeted the squadron on the flight line in Beaufort. VMFA-115 was deployed to the Western Pacific as part of the Unit Deployment Program. Read more about Frederick here: http://bit.ly/2iQ0x8p

Editor's Choice Videos