Beaufort News
Cleanup at site of burned Black Chamber
Removing trees at the site of the Beaufort Black Chamber Chamber of Commerce, Jan. 26, 2017. The nearly-completed, $2 million building — on Bladen Street, downtown — was destroyed by an accidental fire in the early morning hours of Nov. 12, 2016. Chamber CEO Larry Holman said at the time, “We’re not going to let this stop us,” adding, “I’m hoping the community will come together and look at this as something now that we have to go forward with.” Efforts to reach Holman on Jan. 26 were unsuccessful.Josh Mitelman Staff video