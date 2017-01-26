Charity thrift stores, library, medical clinics need more volunteers

The Church Mouse Thrift Shop
Seeking volunteers throughout the organization to work in clothing and sorting clothing, cashier station, housewares, “man cave” area including sporting goods and other items, general customer support. Requirements: Cheerful and giving people who want to contribute their time and talent. To sign up, go to the Church Mouse at 78 Arrow Road located in Cypress Square on Hilton Head Island or call the store manager, Deb Wood, at 843-785-2322. Ongoing need for volunteers. Requesting one shift a week, which is approximately 2 1/2 hours. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The thrift shop is a charitable ministry of Saint Luke’s Church. churchmousethrift.com
Family Promise of Beaufort County
Seeking front desk greeters and adults to stay overnight with its families. The front desk greeters will work at the Day Center to greet guests, answer phones and provide clerical support for the staff. Openings are available for either the morning or afternoon shifts Sunday through Saturday. Volunteers are needed to stay overnight with the families in host congregations located in Beaufort, Bluffton and on Hilton Head Island. Stay once a week, twice a month or once a month — you decide the area and how often you can assist. Training is provided. To sign up, call 843-815-4211 or email alicepfamilypromise@gmail.com.
The Heritage Library on Hilton Head
Seeking experienced genealogy researchers specifically for Fridays to work with patrons. Must have computer skills and experience with Ancestry.com and other genealogy websites. Call the library at 843-686-6560 to schedule an appointment with Linda Piekut, executive director. More information about the library is at www.HeritageLib.org.
Hilton Head Health Systems
Seeking help in all ongoing positions, both clinical and non-clinical at all of its sites. (Hilton Head Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital, Bluffton Medical Campus, Bluffton Okatie Outpatient Center). Anyone interested can get information or an application from HiltonHeadRegional.com/volunteering or coastalhospital.com/volunteering or they can contact Terrilyn Sassmann, manager of Volunteer Services, at 843-689-8201. No previous experience is needed.
Litter Box
Needs volunteers to sort donations, assist in the store and help post items on eBay. Volunteers needed for any hours. To sign up, email Ryan Curtis at litterboxthrift@gmail.com. The Litter Box, 46 Old Wild Horse Road on Hilton Head Island, is a thrift shop where the money collected goes to help the animals at the Hilton Head Humane Association. Store phone: 843-842-6369
Sea Island Rotary Club
Seeking volunteer dentists, hygienists and assistants who would like to help with a mobile dental outreach program. Requirements: current malpractice insurance and SC state dental license. You do not need to join the Rotary Club. To sign up and for more information, contact Dr. Chuck Ingle at docingle@me.com. Looking for dentists who could volunteer once a year, every six months or quarter. This program will start very soon. seaislandrotaryclub.org
Volunteers in Medicine Clinic Hilton Head Island
VIM is always accepting new volunteers to help take care of its growing patient population — 4 hours a week or 4 hours a month — it’s up to you. VIM will work with your schedule, and snowbirds are welcome. VIM currently needs professional volunteers: physicians, orthopedists, psychiatrists, ophthalmologists, optometrists, psychologists, dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, clinical assistants, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, physical therapists, X-ray technicians and electronic medical record transcriptionists. To support the professional volunteers, VIM has openings for interpreters (Spanish/English), wellness program volunteers and appointment reminder callers. To sign up, go to www.vimclinic.org or email the director of volunteers, Stan Stolarcyk at sstolarcyk@vimclinic.org or call 843-681-6612, ext. 238.
To submit
Send an email with the subject “Volunteer information” to Sandra Ross at sross@islandpacket.com with the following information:
- The name of the organization
- What kind of help you are seeking
- Requirements (if any)
- How to sign up
- The organization’s website, if there is one
- Contact information to request more details
- Length of volunteer request (if it’s ongoing or limited to a certain time period)
- Other applicable information
These items will run periodically on a space-available basis.
Comments