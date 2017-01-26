The Black Chamber building burned in November. Here are plans to rebuild.

The remains of a large oak tree were expected to be pried away from the charred building Thursday.
Next will go what’s left of the second and third floors of the Beaufort County Black Chamber of Commerce building destroyed by fire in November. After more than two months, crews will begin demolishing and removing the fire debris at Bladen and Duke streets within two weeks, chamber president and CEO Larry Holman said Thursday.
The cleanup will take up to 10 days, and then rebuilding can begin. Building could begin as soon as late February or early March, and the work is expected to take six to eight months, Holman said.
An engineer reported the foundation structurally sound, and so the building won’t have to be completely demolished. The three-story building will look the same as the original, with some minor modifications inside.
Insurance money will come close to covering the work. Neal’s Construction will remain the general contractor and is bidding out for subcontractors.
Tenants are lined up for the planned office space for business startups.
“They’re going to create some jobs immediately,” Holman said.
The building will also include a commercial kitchen, art gallery and chamber offices. The $2 million project would have celebrated its grand opening this month.
Fire ripped through the nearly completed building in downtown Beaufort the morning of Nov. 12. Federal fire investigators, working with state and local officials, deemed the fire an accident and to have started in an enclosed space between the first and second floors.
Insurance investigators found nothing to contradict the report. Piles of debris have remained around the building since the fire.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
