A man took selfies while holding gun at Dairy Queen. What happened next shocked him.

A man taking selfies while holding a gun at Dairy Queen later resisted arrest and had to be subdued by a Taser, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release said.
Deputies responded to the Lady’s Island ice cream parlor Tuesday evening after an alarmed customer called after seeing two men taking the pictures inside the business, a Sheriff’s Office report said. After deputies told the men to put their hands on the table, one of the men appeared to pass something under the table to the other man, who then ran from the store.
The remaining man struggled with deputies trying to arrest him and was reaching for his waistband, the report said. A deputy deployed his Taser, and the man stopped resisting and was handcuffed.
The deputy wrote in the report that the Taser was used out of fear for officers’ safety. A table was broken in the restaurant during the struggle.
A retired S.C. Highway Patrol officer stepped in to help deputies subdue the man, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The man was charged with resisting arrest, unlawful carrying of a handgun and simple possession of marijuana — each a misdemeanor.
