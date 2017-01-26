State to call 3 final witnesses in case against Beaufort teen charged with murder

The state has three final witnesses to call Thursday in the jury trial of a Beaufort teen charged with murder in connection with a deadly April 2015 shooting at a Beaufort basketball court. The trial will continue at 9:30 a.m..
Malik Stanfield, 19, faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Matthew Horne at the basketball court across from the Charles Lind Brown Activity Center on Greene Street on April 30, 2015.
On Monday and Wednesday, two eyewitnesses as well as multiple law enforcement officers testified. Their testimonies revealed that Horne had a pistol in his pocket when he went to the basketball court on the night of his death. He shook hands with Stanfield and then sat on the bleachers next to the court. Horne was shot while sitting on those bleachers, 11 or 12 times in the chest, abdomen and legs, many of those shots coming at his back.
Facebook messages between Stanfield and another witness were published for the jury and revealed that Stanfield told the young woman he was going to kill Horne the day before Horne was murdered.
Stanfield’s mother told police that Horne had come to her home two days before his death with a bag of guns, looking for her son. That visit came on the same day the two young men and a third young man had gotten into a fight.
Jim Brown, Stanfield’s attorney, contends his client used justified force and was afraid for his life.
On Wednesday afternoon, 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office Assistant Solicitor Hunter Swanson said the state intended to call three more witness before resting its case.
