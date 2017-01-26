Performer brings Beaufort hero Robert Smalls to life next month

Robert Smalls will be brought to life in Beaufort County next month.
Beaufort native Donald Sweeper will perform two presentations as Smalls —a slave who escaped to become a Civil War hero and multiterm congressman.
Sweeper’s “The Life and Times of Robert Smalls” will be presented at 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at Coligny Theater on Hilton Head Island. Another performance the same day will be at 6 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Beaufort.
The Beaufort County Historical Society and Tabernacle organized the performances.
Tickets are $10 and can be ordered by phone by calling 843-689-6767 ext. 225, by email to nhefter@coastaldiscovery.org or online at www.coastaldiscovery.org.
Feb. 22, 2015 100 years after his death, a look back at Robert Smalls shows his enormous legacy | READ
June 12, 2015 In Beaufort County after the Civil War, Southern whites felt like a conquered people, reduced to lives of poverty. Many blacks were finally free, with great expectations for a new start as people, not property. A new effort by the National Park Service seeks to tell their seemingly irreconcilable Reconstruction stories. | READ
Comments