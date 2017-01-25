Matthew Horne's aunt on the Malik Stanfield trial so far

After the end of proceedings on Jan. 25, 2017 at the Beaufort County Courthouse, Sasha Horne, aunt of Matthew Horne, speaks for her family about the progress of the trial of Malik Stanfield, who is on trial for Matthew Horne's murder.
Why you should try Chamber Restaurant Week

Carolina Crab Company co-owner Thomas Reilley, and Brittany Shane, marketing manager for SERG Restaurant Group, explain, some of the reasons why Chamber Restaurant Week is a good thing for diners on Jan. 20, 2017. More than 70 restaurants on Hilton Head Island and in Bluffton are participating in the ninth-annual Chamber Restaurant Week, which features value and prix-fixe menus. It runs Jan. 21 through Jan. 28.

What's it like getting a call from White House during class?

Ambriance Lamar, a senior at Whale Branch Early College High School, holds a letter, printed off the White House's website, that she wrote to President Barack Obama last October. In this video, Lamar, 18, describes the surreal experience of getting a call from the White House during school on Jan. 10, 2017. The reason for the call? The president had gotten her letter, and he was touched. Ambriance, who cannot talk, had written asking for help for the speech-impaired and deaf community. She did so after becoming scared for her life when she learned, last August, about the shooting death of a deaf and mute North Carolina man after he was pulled over for a traffic stop.

Love is the theme for Beaufort choir heading to D.C. for festival

The choir director and several members of the Beaufort High School Voices talk about the songs that they will be performing during the Presidential Inaugural Heritage Festival on Saturday in Washington, D.C. This will be the third time that the Beaufort High School Voices has competed in the festival, which happens every four years during an Presidential inaugural year. The choir will not be performing at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, but they will be attending.

Attack squadron returns to Beaufort from Japan deployment

Marines from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 returned to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort from Japan on Jan. 13, 2017. The squadron had included Capt. James "Jake" Frederick, who died Dec. 7, 2016, during a training accident after ejecting from his F/A 18 about 120 miles southeast of MCAS Iwakuni. Personnel from Marine Aircraft Group 31 greeted the squadron on the flight line in Beaufort. VMFA-115 was deployed to the Western Pacific as part of the Unit Deployment Program. Read more about Frederick here: http://bit.ly/2iQ0x8p

Meetings scheduled to address leukemia cases in former Laurel Bay residents

Leukemia cases in children of past Laurel Bay residents is causing concerns in the Beaufort military community. Public meetings to address those concerns have been scheduled for Jan. 17-18, 2017, at 6:30 p.m., in the theater at the Marine Corps Air Station. The agenda will include the status of underground oil storage tanks and other environmental testing in the housing community, according to a letter sent to residents last week by Col. Peter Buck, the commander of MCAS Beaufort. Amanda Whatley, the mother of one of the children diagnosed, told her story this month in a YouTube video that gained national attention.

