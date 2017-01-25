Flying high, with Haynes Werner, Beaufort-born falconer

Ambriance Lamar, a senior at Whale Branch Early College High School, holds a letter, printed off the White House's website, that she wrote to President Barack Obama last October. In this video, Lamar, 18, describes the surreal experience of getting a call from the White House during school on Jan. 10, 2017. The reason for the call? The president had gotten her letter, and he was touched. Ambriance, who cannot talk, had written asking for help for the speech-impaired and deaf community. She did so after becoming scared for her life when she learned, last August, about the shooting death of a deaf and mute North Carolina man after he was pulled over for a traffic stop.