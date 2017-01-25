Family of woman who died after apartment fire sues Beaufort complex

The family of a Lady’s Island woman who died from burns in an apartment fire filed suit this month against a Beaufort apartment complex they claim was in part to blame for the 24-year-old’s death.
Christina Ryan-Henegar, 24, was in her unit at the Tabby Oaks apartment complex, 25 Sam’s Point Road in Beaufort, on Oct. 18, 2014, when the flame from a candle ignited a mattress topper in her bedroom, the suit states.
Two neighbors heard her screams for help and were able to extricate her from the apartment which was engulfed in flames. But Ryan-Henegar sustained third-degree burns to 99 percent of her body as well as smoke inhalation and died of her injuries three days later, the suit states.
Ryan-Henegar’s estate, represented by her mother Angel Ryan, filed suit Jan. 12 against the owner-operators and management of the complex, Terra Development Group and Bundy Appraisal & Management, both of Beaufort.
The suit claims the complex had no smoke detectors inside Ryan-Henegar’s bedroom and the windows in the room were painted shut, preventing an escape from the fire.
Ryan-Henegar signed her lease for the unit on Oct. 2, 2014, about two weeks before the fire, and got no warnings of the potential danger, the suit claims.
“We express our sympathies to the family and have a company policy not to comment on pending litigation in the media,” said Robert Bundy of Bundy Appraisal & Management.
Attempts to reach representatives from Terra Development Group were unsuccessful.
The suit also names Sinomax USA, Inc., of Houston, the maker of the mattress topper it claims caught fire in the blaze. The suit alleges that the topper, the Dream Serenity 4” True Support Mattress Topper, does not meet flammability standards.
The suit claims the topper was made from a “highly flammable standard polyurethane foam cushioning” and and failed to include fire retardants or other methods to reduce flammability.
Ryan-Henegar purchased the topper at the Beaufort Walmart in July 2014, the suit claims.
Sinomax USA did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Before her death, Ryan-Henegar was set to begin a job doing choreography for Lady’s Island Middle School, where she learned to dance herself.
The 24-year-old worked as assistant director of The Larew Dance Centre on Lady’s Island and in the performing arts department at the University of South Carolina Beaufort.
Before the fire, the University of Surrey graduate had recently returned from China, where she had spent 18 months teaching English at the Civil Aviation University, Angel Ryan told the Island Packet in 2014.
She spent free time volunteering, Ryan said, and “never found a cause she wouldn’t consider working for.”
Erin Heffernan: 843-706-8142, @IPBG_Erinh
