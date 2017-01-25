Maritime Center offers sea enforcers and food trucks this weekend. Here are details.

Here’s a chance to meet the enforcers on the water.
The Port Royal Sound Foundation Maritime Center will play host to a 40-foot S.C. Department of Natural Resources law enforcement vessel, a U.S. Coast Guard safety boat and a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office boat. The event will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Maritime Center at 310 Okatie Highway.
DNR will offer an inflatable archery game for children to shoot at floating objects.
Sea Eagle Market will be among the food vendors on site selling lunch.
Comments